Letter to the Editor

Governor needs to lead

To the editor: News Miner headline: “Governor asks Alaskans to take action.” A few days later: “Alaska records 745 new COVID-19 cases” and surging. Just like our elected leaders in Washington, Governor Dunleavy has shown no leadership in fighting a growing pandemic and no responsibility for ensuring Alaskans take responsibility for their own health and the health of fellow Alaskans. Let somebody else do it.

Countries that have successfully kept COVID-19 at bay wash hands often, wear masks, maintain social distances and don’t congregate in groups that spread contagion, enforced either by government mandate or having the whole community taking real personal responsibility for these measures.

Without a vaccine, half-measures aren’t working. It’s time for the governor to issue a state mandate for wearing masks and limiting COVID-spreading groups.

Walt Smith

Fairbanks

