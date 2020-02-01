Government in crisis

To the editor: Disappointed is an understatement on how I feel about Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s vote to not let the truth and consequences be heard and felt. She has, in the past, voted with her heart against the party when they were clearly off base. Our other Alaska senator and congressman are in party lockstep, but I held hope that Lisa would do the right thing. The whole thing was set up to protect a corrupt and out of control situation. We are in hard times politically, environmentally and fiscally. The time is overdue to make those hard decisions for the betterment of all, not just the chosen few.
There was a reason George Washington was opposed to political parties, wise before his time. In his farewell presidential address, George Washington advised American citizens to view themselves as a cohesive unit and avoid political parties and issued a special warning to be wary of attachments and entanglements with other nations. How he would cringe at what the government of United States of America has become.