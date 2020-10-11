GOP priorities?

To the editor: Michael Steele, former RNC Chairman, explained why not to support the Republican Party this November. (See Here & Now on Monday, Oct. 5).
“They [the Republicans] are fast-tracking the nomination of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court and slow tracking relief for families and communities [in response to] coronavirus and that tells you everything you need to know about this moment...where the priorities of the president and the Republican leadership [are].
“It’s stunning to me that we [the Republican Party] can be so tone deaf to what is going on in this country. “
Now President Trump says he won’t negotiate on a relief bill at all.
Would Dan Sullivan like to offer a justification for the priorities of his party? Don Young?