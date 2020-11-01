Good vote choices

To the editor: We need a leader who understands Alaskans and Alaska, respects women and their right to make decisions about their own bodies and who has a public health and medical background to help develop a national plan to cope with COVID-19 and develop affordable health care for Alaskans and our country. We need Al Gross to be our independent senator in the U.S. Senate.
Instead, we have Dan Sullivan, who is not a leader. He looks to Trump to tell him how to vote and is a partisan even when those decisions would take healthcare away from millions of Americans without any plan to replace it. He does not speak up when Trump calls our fallen heroes, “losers and suckers”. He does not speak up when Trump does not pay taxes and continues to make money for his businesses while in office. He does not speak up when Putin puts a bounty on American soldiers. We need a true leader who is not tied to partisan politics and their lobbyists. Follow the money and you can see the influences for Sullivan’s votes.
Vote for those candidates who support Alaskans and what our state needs now and into the future. Alyse Galvin, Marna Sanford, Grier Hopkins, Adam Wool and Christopher Quist. Keep dark money out of our elections by voting yes on Ballot Measure 2. Yes on Ballot Measure 1 gives Alaska our fair share of our oil resource, not to oil companies and their stockholders. Please vote. Your voice matters.