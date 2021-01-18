You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Good vaccination effort

To the editor: Congratulations to the multi-agency Interior Alaska Unified Command of local health providers who envisioned, planned and are now carrying-out a mass vaccination clinic at the Carlson Center for those age 65 and older.

As someone who accessed the system because of last Wednesday’s Daily News-Miner story, I was impressed with the seamless distribution of the 1,250 first-tier dose vaccinations this past weekend, recognizing this was our small Fairbanks’ part in the massive vaccination campaign rolling-out simultaneously across a population of 325 million people nationwide.

This past Friday, it was impressive to watch the result of — certainly — hundreds of collective hours of health planning dedicated to deploying 1,250 late-noticed doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

And it’s staggering to consider the continued planning and execution needed to address the exponential growth health workers will see in the weeks and months ahead, to vaccinate Alaska’s far-flung 750,000 residents and the nation’s 325 million people.

To our local agencies, health professionals, planners, volunteers and others who have so competently and effectively operationalized this Fairbanks vaccination effort thus far, “Thank you.”

 

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.