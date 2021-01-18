Good vaccination effort

To the editor: Congratulations to the multi-agency Interior Alaska Unified Command of local health providers who envisioned, planned and are now carrying-out a mass vaccination clinic at the Carlson Center for those age 65 and older.
As someone who accessed the system because of last Wednesday’s Daily News-Miner story, I was impressed with the seamless distribution of the 1,250 first-tier dose vaccinations this past weekend, recognizing this was our small Fairbanks’ part in the massive vaccination campaign rolling-out simultaneously across a population of 325 million people nationwide.
This past Friday, it was impressive to watch the result of — certainly — hundreds of collective hours of health planning dedicated to deploying 1,250 late-noticed doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
And it’s staggering to consider the continued planning and execution needed to address the exponential growth health workers will see in the weeks and months ahead, to vaccinate Alaska’s far-flung 750,000 residents and the nation’s 325 million people.
To our local agencies, health professionals, planners, volunteers and others who have so competently and effectively operationalized this Fairbanks vaccination effort thus far, “Thank you.”