Letter to the Editor

Good vaccination clinic

To the editor: Thank you to all the folks who gave the coronavirus vaccine to seniors this weekend at the Carlson Center. Getting the appointment was, as others have pointed out, a bit confusing, but I was able to get one for Saturday noon. When I arrived, navigating the parking lot was easy due to the cheerful, helpful people willing to stand out in the cold and direct us. Inside the building, I moved from station to station quickly, greeted each time by someone who sounded smiley, even if the smile was hidden behind a mask. Within five minutes, I was seated at a table and baring my arm. The person who injected me was gentle and reassuring; she even told me that it would be OK to wait longer than the 15 minutes prescribed if I wanted. The post-vaccination waiting area was comfortable, well-spaced, and carefully monitored by paramedics. I left about 30 minutes after I arrived with an appointment for the second vaccine in hand.

Thank you for a job very well done by the medical community and volunteers.

