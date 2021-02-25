Good people, tough decisions

To the editor: This letter is in response to Sylvia Samson’s letter of Feb. 21.
More than 150 legal scholars, including many conservatives, signed a letter arguing that it was indeed constitutional to impeach the ex-president of the United States. Alan Dershowitz may or may not be “the best constitutional scholar of our time,” but he was Donald Trump’s attorney for a number of legal actions, including his first impeachment. I wonder why he chose not to represent Mr. Trump for his second impeachment. Did he recognize that Mr. Trump had no case? In any event, Mr. Dershowitz is hardly a neutral observer on the topic of whether his former client can be impeached. Nor is his lone view enough to offset that of scores of scholars from across the political spectrum.
Thank you Sen. Murkowski for upholding the Constitution, and thank you also for voting your conscience. I don’t want my elected representatives to let partisan politics always determine their decisions. As the famous Federalist Paper No. 10 explains, representative democracy at its best means electing good people to make tough decisions. While I disagree with many of your votes in the Senate, I deeply respect your integrity. If only there had been just a smidgen of that kind of integrity in the White House over the last four years ...