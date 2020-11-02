Good outdoors stories

To the editor: I enjoyed reading the two articles in the Oct. 23 Outdoors page and wanted to celebrate the accomplishments of each.
It was promising to learn about the restoration of wood bison in Alaska grasslands after their elimination by hunters over a century ago. The first article was very informative, detailing the history of wood bison in Alaska, their disappearance, restoration efforts and the current progress of their restoration in Innoko.
I appreciated learning how important wood bison are to grasslands, especially by increasing biodiversity and productivity to their habitat.
Having a wild herd in Alaska is very important because other grasslands with bison in the Lower 48 tend to be fragmented between farms and cities, which does not allow bison to roam freely and extend their services. Yet the Innoko wood bison inhabit a protected, open landscape, allowing wildlife to be wildlife, which is vital to preserve while Alaskans still have it.
Though the decreases in herd population were discouraging, I believe the article is on track in envisioning that wood bison will continue to grow through “adversity.” We can be reassured that the carcasses of wood bison left behind will attract carnivorous animals to Innoko and only bring more diversity and balance to their habitat.
I was also excited to learn about the 530-acre addition to Creamer’s Field! As mentioned in the second article, this addition took ample time, hard work, and energy from many individuals and groups to make it happen, and I want to thank all who made the addition possible. I am happy that this addition will increase the protection of waterfowl, other migratory birds, and other wildlife that use the refuge and that the Fairbanks community will be able to have more opportunities to engage with nature as a result.
I look forward to hearing more about the wood bison and their progress, and I definitely plan to continue enjoying walks around Creamer’s Field when I get the chance. I hope others will learn more about the Innoko wood bison and take time to engage with wildlife at Creamer’s Field.