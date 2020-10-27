You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Good job, elections crew

To the editor: Thank you to all the poll workers.

Friday morning, we went to early voting at the state building. We got there early, hoping to avoid the peak voting times. There was quite a long line at 8:30, but we decided to wait it out. As soon as the line moved forward there was a constant flow of more new voters to replace the ones leaving. The turnout was great.

I have to say, we were very surprised to see how quickly that long line moved.

We were at the voting booth in about 10 minutes. Our appreciation goes to all the people working the voting process.

From taking our initial information, filling out the forms, to constantly cleaning the booths, the voting box and pens.

They were fast, well organized, helpful, and extremely pleasant to deal with.

Thank you again.

Connie and Charlie Deer

