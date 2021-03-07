Giving away the means

To the editor: Alaska came into statehood with the constitutional provision that resources would be developed “for the maximum benefit of the people.” The present statute, that came from SB-21 in 2014, does not meet this provision. Indeed, Alaska received $1.6 billion less in 2014 for its oil than in 2013 because of SB-21, which only applied for six months of 2014; oil price and flow volume were identical in 2013 and 2014. The income gap worsened with time, and the state now owes money to the industry. “For the maximum benefit of the people?”
Alaskans immediately made a strong attempt to repeal SB-21, but the oil industry defeated this by spending $20 million on advertising.
In 2020, “Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share” tried to remove the most onerous parts of the SB-21 statute, including the per-barrel credits (AKA “corporate welfare”), which require the people of Alaska to pay the industry $8 for every barrel of oil taken. The Fair Share group restricted its removal of per-barrel credits to the three legacy fields of Prudhoe Bay, Kuparuk and Alpine. Again, the oil industry fought the proposition, Ballot Measure 1, on the November 2020 ballot. The top three contributors to “Vote No” were BP/Hilcorp, Conoco Phillips and Exxon. The contributors to “Vote Yes” were Alaskans.
The industry won; according to APOC, it spent $20.9 million and Alaskans spent $1.7 million. The industry had 12 times more money to spend on advertisements. Alaskans tried twice to repeal or modify SB-21 by public vote, but since the industry will always have more money for advertising it will always win such a contest.
Now it’s up to the Legislature to act. At a minimum it should do two things: (1) Stop paying the per-barrel credits. (2) Raise the royalty value of Alaskan oil to equal that of Texas oil; it’s only half now.
Incidentally, there’s no royalty on oil from federal land (NPRA). State legislative action needs to increase royalties from state land, and basically tend to the store.
Gov. Dunleavy says: “We must spend within our means.” That is hard to do when we give away our means.
Carl S. Benson
Fairbanks