To the editor: I wish that when you publish your daily report on new COVID-19 cases in the state you would include the number of tests being done. In March and April there weren’t enough tests available to even test sick people and most reported cases were doctor diagnosis based on symptoms. Now we seemingly have plenty of testing materials and sites and whole cohorts of people (travelers, businesses, companies) are being tested, so it seems logical that more positive tests are inevitable. It would also be good to publish the daily number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19. In my opinion, the biggest step in gaining some control over this madness would be a shift toward true and factual numbers and away from drama.
Give us more COVID info
