Give police a break

To the editor: In Dunleavy’s response to the Black Lives Matter protests, he stated he’s not interested in defunding the police, citing high crime rates as support for this statement. Dunleavy, like many, clearly hasn’t read into what “defunding the police” really means. It’s admitting that our officers are asked to fulfill too many roles, especially one as understaffed as the Fairbanks Police Department.
The idea isn’t to clear out the police departments and let anarchy reign; it’s reinvesting public funds into social programs that will lessen the burden on our officers. It’s funding social programs that alleviate financial stresses. It’s hiring public servants who specialize in mental health calls. It’s hiring public servants who specialize in de-escalation tactics for domestic abuse calls. It’s admitting our established system is long overdue for a refresher. It’s admitting that sometimes the most appropriate response to a societal failure isn’t someone carrying a weapon.
Please reach out to our Fairbanks City Council members and urge them to reconsider how we allocate public funds.