Give a full dividend

To the editor: Alaska doesn’t have enough income to fund our educational system, health and social services and other programs to the level the Legislature would like to do. In addition, we have built a university system that we can no longer afford in its current form. Many in the Legislature have made it clear they’re not going to cut these things to a level we can afford. They think their well-intentioned government programs are entitled to immunity from the economic realities of life. They’ve avoided economic reality for years, burning through our Constitutional Budget Reserve savings account in the last eight years to the tune of $17 billion. When the economy goes sour, it’s very different for private sector businesses: Cash flow stops, and the result is immediate and dramatic and unavoidable.
How does the Legislature plan to fund government now that our savings are nearly gone? Looks like they intend to continue dismantling the permanent fund dividend program and confiscate our money in it for government use. To most of them, giving cash directly to the people of Alaska is a colossal waste of resources compared to the good they can accomplish with their government programs they claim benefit all of us. Often these programs inordinately benefit the special interest groups that elected them. Besides, everyone knows how frivolous Alaskans are with “free” money: new boats/snowmachines/four-wheelers, cars/trucks, trips to Hawaii and on and on. Yes, some of us spend irresponsibly (as do some legislators when spending public funds), but to most of us that money is important to help finance our children’s higher education (along with saving their checks, too), pay off the mortgage, cover medical/dental bills, care for elderly parents, save for old age, donate to our church or an important charity and so on. Additionally, our neighbors in rural Alaska face extremely expensive living costs, and the dividend helps ease that burden.
It’s time for the Legislature to distribute our full statutory dividend. If they want to tax part, or all, of it back, they just need to convince us they need it more than we do.
Jim Ostlind
Salcha