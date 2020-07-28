You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Get ready to vote

To the editor: As our communities, state and republic continue the struggle toward a more perfect union we have a duty — to vote. The late civil rights icon John Lewis noted, “the vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.”

The League of Women Voters implores every citizen to vote in three upcoming elections; the Aug. 18 primary, the Oct. 6 municipal election and the Nov. 3 general election. Through these elections, we will select school board, Borough Assembly and City Council members; Alaska state senators and representatives; a U.S. senator and U.S. House member; and a vice president and president. Together we will resolve ballot propositions and municipal ballot measures. These elections are our opportunity to influence our relationship with our government.

You may request an absentee ballot. For municipal elections, visit the borough clerk’s office or webpage on elections at http://www.fnsb.us/bc/Pages/elections. For federal and state elections, visit the Division of Elections or online at https://absenteeballotapplication.alaska.gov. To learn more about voting this year, the League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, partnering with several other groups that promote voter participation, is offering a webinar with the Division of Elections and the clerks of Fairbanks, North Pole and the borough on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. More information soon in the News-Miner and online.

Alaska has a storied history of close elections. In nearly every election cycle a race is won or lost by a handful of votes, occasionally by one vote. Voting is your voice, your obligation and your power. Please use it.

Key deadlines:

For registering or updating voter registration, the deadline is Sept. 6 for the municipal election and Oct. 4 for the general election.

For the borough or state to receive requests for absentee ballot voting, the deadlines are as follows:

• Primary election: Aug. 8, by mail;  Aug. 17 by fax or email

• Municipal election: Sept. 29 by mail; noon Oct. 5 by fax or email

• General election: Oct. 24 by mail; Nov. 2 by fax or email

