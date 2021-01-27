Get it together, Alaska House

To the editor: Our new House of Representatives in Juneau needs to try our new ranked voting system to find out who is going to run the House this session. Today I viewed the state of Alaska website and saw the House hasn’t elected a Speaker of the House and then of course they’re aren’t any committee chairs, co-chairs or easy chairs to operate standing committees.
I did read an article on lots of bills by House members being pre-filed before the session began. Seems like a dumb thing to do if you aren’t going to convene the House to act on these bills. Now I’m not saying all of the House Democrats or Republicans are dumb here. I’m just saying there are House Democrats and Republicans we sent to Juneau who haven’t quite figured out what they are doing down there yet. Again.
We Alaska voters gave them 90 days to do their job. And all they really have to do is pass a little budget to keep things running. Alaska voters gave them ranked voting, and perhaps the House can practice ranked voting before the state figures out how to do it the first time.
The 40 legislators can simply put four names on a list for who they want to be the House speaker. Pick the one with the most votes and you’ve got a Speaker of the House. They could do this ranked voting every day if they have to and Democrats can still be Democrats and Republicans can still be Republicans without having to join with other Democrats or Republicans which would not put them in harms way with their caucuses. Gotta have them caucuses, you know.
Please do something in the hopes of not appearing redundant. I don’t have any idea if this will work but with all the integrity going on in our state House of Representatives I’m sure great wisdom and knowledge will once again flourish in our leaders.