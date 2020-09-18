Get counted

To the editor: If you have not yet responded to the 2020 census, please take the time to do this right away. You can fill out your form at www.my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020. It just takes a few minutes. Time is getting short; the census closes on Sept. 30.
If you are an Alaska Native living with a non-Native, fill in your information first to be sure your household is counted as Alaska Native. All across the country, Native people are under-counted. Don’t be left out.
Alaskans pride themselves on being independent, but make no mistake about it: Alaska would be in a lot of trouble without federal dollars. Federal dollars are based on population, and if Alaskans are undercounted, Alaska will be cheated out of our fair share of federal dollars for the next 10 years. Please don’t contribute to an undercount by failing to fill out a form. You can respond either online or on the phone, and it is really easy and quick.
If you are concerned about privacy, know for sure that there are strong laws preventing the Census Bureau from sharing a citizen’s information with anyone.
The deadline for the 2020 Census is less than two weeks away. If you haven’t already done this, please step up for Alaska and fill out that simple form today!