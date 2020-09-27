Get counted now

To the editor: “State ranks last among states in phone, mail, online census responses,” reads a headline regarding Alaska. Completely counting Alaska’s people is vital to the state’s economy and the influence each individual has in our communities and state.
The Constitution places legislative power in Congress. Each state was granted at least one member of a House of Representatives. The number of additional representatives is apportioned based upon state population. To determine the number of representatives each state received, the Constitution directed all persons be counted. Enumeration is to occur every 10 years.
This is the 24th census. The fundamental use of census data remains the allocation of seats in the House of Representatives and redistricting. Other uses have grown exponentially. Census results determine the billions of federal dollars flowing into Alaska.
Census data influences highway planning, highway construction, public buses, airports, railroads, and ports. It determines allocations for Head Start, teachers, special education, school lunches, and school construction. Census data supports child abuse prevention and protection, foster care, veterans’ programs, the poor, the disabled, and the elderly. It is used to allocate to programs for housing assistance, WIC, school lunches, Medicare, wildfire suppression and protection, parks, food banks, agriculture and assisting with policing. At least 130 federal programs use census data to determine eligibility. It is basic math: A census undercount results in fewer federal dollars for Alaska, and more going elsewhere with a higher response.
Census data affects apportionment of legislative districts — the weight and influence of each individual’s vote. Alaska is to be divided as near as possible, into 40 districts of equal population. Thus, each individual voter has the same weight and influence. An undercount of any area could dramatically affect the shaping of districts. If 50% of Fairbanks responds, but 75% of Anchorage does, Fairbanks voters will have proportionately less political representation and influence, and fewer federal dollars than Anchorage.
The deadline is Sept. 30. You may respond by web, by mail, in person, or by phone (844-330-2020). Please do it! Encourage all you know to respond. We are all in this together. Everyone counts!