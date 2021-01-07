Get a backbone

To the editor: These are times that try men’s/women’s souls and exposes their true character. Dan Sullivan and Don Young are primarily staying silent, which speaks volumes, and Lisa Murkowski is falsely defending her support for Biden as her constitutional duty. Tell me, Lisa, what is the Trump team doing that is not constitutional? In fact, the authors of our Constitution foresaw just the circumstances we are living through and provide a safeguard to prevent the destruction of our republic. Each of our three members of Congress has a solemn duty to uphold the entirety of the Constitution, not just cherry pick and ignore! I beseech each of them to find the courage to defend our constitutional republic against all enemies foreign and domestic.
Freedom is the prize.
Responsibility is the price.
Now is the hour.