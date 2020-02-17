Geology rocks

To the editor: The Alaska Geological Society has been around since 1958 and maintains the goal to share the love, science, and transfer of geosciences knowledge. Our members include the rock star of both the resource development and classical studies chapters of this science. It includes the future innovators working to crack the DNA of Alaska geology. Diversity has been a source of strength for the Alaska Geological Society. Geologists from the academic, mining, petroleum, and engineering fields are represented in its membership.
In this mission, we are a strong supporter of the University of Alaska geoscience programs through a large scholarship program, mentorship, and social functions like this year’s 2020 technical conference.
This year we are holding our annual Technical Conference on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus on April 18. The conference will have papers and posters presented by students, professionals, and lovers of geosciences. We plan to show the state of Alaska what excellent work is being done at these universities by a gifted set of students and teachers.
We ask that those who have a similar love for these university campuses and this science help us with this activity. How can you help? Attend the conference. Present at the conference. Sponsor the conference. Join the AGS.
You can find more details at the AGS website — www.alaskageology.org.
We ask that you help us share this story that needs to be shared.