Galvin for US House

To the editor: Alaska has only one member in the U.S. House of Representatives. That person, since 1973, has been Don Young. In 1973 I was a sophomore in high school, and now I’m eligible for Social Security. I think it’s time we have new representation and new energy in Congress.
Don Young regularly shows us that he is not particularly interested in the job. His voting record is abysmal, having missed 14.1% of the votes over his 47-year career. The median for current House members is 2.3%, according to govtrack.us. On March 14, Don Young skipped the vote on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, an emergency supplemental appropriations bill that provided paid sick leave, tax credits, and free COVID-19 testing; expanded food assistance and unemployment benefits; and increased Medicaid funding, because he was in Alaska joking about the “beer virus.”
Who else gets to draw full-time pay for part-time work?
In addition to working for us only part time, Don Young is prone to making embarrassing, ignorant, vulgar and offensive remarks, including homophobic obscenities in front of high school students. He is basically out of touch with reality.
The good news is we have an excellent candidate for Alaska’s U.S. House seat in Alyse Galvin. She understands the importance of making policy informed by reality, especially science. She understands that people need affordable health care and quality education. She understands the science behind global warming and the need for innovation in finding solutions.
Alyse will work diligently to respond to the challenges facing Alaskans. She has new ideas and insights; she understands and lives in the modern world. She even knows how to use a computer! Alyse will be a full-time representative for all Alaskans.
Please join me in voting for Alyse for Alaska.