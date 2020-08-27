Fund the Postal Service

To the editor: We encourage everyone in the community and state to urge Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Congressman Young to fully fund and support the Postal Service.
As the United States grew in population and geography during the 1780s, the writers of the Constitution understood open access to secure and private communication among citizens throughout the states and vast territories was critical to commerce, forming political groups, and holding free elections. The constitutional writers inserted the “postal clause,” which empowered Congress to “establish post offices and postal roads.” The clause has not been amended or changed since the Constitution was written. By inclusion of the postal clause, the states agreed to give Congress the responsibility, the duty, to provide postal services to the nation.
Long ago, Congress imposed a universal mandate upon the post office: The post office is required to deliver to all addresses, however remote, at reasonable and uniform prices. Since its inception over 200 years ago, the post office has served the United States well through good times, prosperity, expansion, and peace, as well during war and recessions. All this at remarkably low rates.
The post office continues to be vital to the health and success of our democracy. Citizens conduct business, learn the news, and communicate with each other, friends, family, allies, and their elected and appointed leaders using the post office. Prompt and efficient mail service is vital to commerce, moving goods and documents throughout the country. Mail service is critical to the health of many residents as it delivers medications, medical devices, food and clothing. Secure and timely mail service is essential to exercising the fundamental right to vote. In the pre-pandemic days of 2016, 25% of the votes cast in Alaska were by mail.
Recently, the U. S. House of Representatives passed a bill providing funding to assist the post office in maintaining the level of service we all expect. Congressman Don Young supported the bill. The bill must be passed by the Senate. We encourage all Alaskans to contact Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan to urge them to support the prompt passage of Postal Service funding.