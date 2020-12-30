Foolish school decision

To the editor: Teachers are the backbone of our society. I know some people view teaching as an easy job, but if this pandemic has proven anything, it’s that many parents take teachers for granted every single day that their children are in school. As someone who grew up in public education and was raised by a teacher, I feel no hesitation in claiming that our society takes teachers for granted. How the FNSB is handling COVID-19 is just the latest example.
Most FNSB schools are set to reopen in January while we are still in a red zone. While this in itself is irresponsible, CDC guidelines are to be, what, kind of followed? Realistically, most schools do not have enough teachers or enough physical space to maintain proper social distancing. The board would know this if they actually spent any time in public schools.
This push to reopen schools while in a red zone is foolish. Online school sucks. It has derailed many people’s paths of education, including my own. But forcing teachers to go back into crowded classrooms puts them directly in harm’s way and sends a very clear message: They are disposable.
Many teachers feel a duty to their students — a duty to not give up on them, to continue teaching no matter what. But while students are important, the teachers themselves are equally as important. They are people and they deserve to stay safe and healthy. Forcing them into a situation that is potentially life threatening shouldn’t be an acceptable plan. The board is exploiting their dedication to their students and should be ashamed.
If school reopens with loosely followed CDC guidelines, statistics show that teachers are going to die. I would like to personally call on Matthew Sampson and April Smith. They ran for the school board with the promise of reopening schools, but it is clear that reopening right now is not a safe decision. While they push reopening to keep their promise and protect their image, they should ask themselves this: Are you prepared to be held accountable for the consequences of your actions?