Food for our pets

To the editor: At the inception of COVID-19 awareness, Linda Cook with Homeward Bound Rescue and Referral, Inc. took it upon herself to contact the Fairbanks Community Food Bank to confirm their current food inventory for dogs and cats. She immediately foresaw the onslaught of businesses and jobs that were about to be affected by COVID-19. After speaking with the food bank, she brought to the attention of the community the food bank’s need for dog and cat food donations. As a result, the donations continue to be received by the food bank from members and businesses within our community.
The donated bags of dog and cat food received by the food bank are being picked up by designated volunteers who are rebagging the food in gallon-size Ziploc bags and returning it to the food bank for disbursement to the community, as needed.
This endeavor has resulted in a successful and well-monitored solution that will continue to be implemented by the food bank from this point forward. It has brought to the attention of the food bank their position in assisting members of the community to include supporting the food needs of the companion animals of the families or individuals requiring assistance.