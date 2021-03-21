To the editor: I want to applaud Sen. Lisa Murkowski for her independent thinking. Tuesday’s front page article stating the Alaska GOP censures her is more a condemnation of the Republican Party than a black mark for Sen. Murkowski. She has often shown that she examines each issue and makes decisions based on her research and independent thoughts.
Does the GOP really believe all Republicans must think exactly alike; or more correctly, not think at all and just follow the “leader,” like lemmings or buffalo stampeding off a cliff to their collective deaths.
Here’s the GOP’s gripe list:
Lisa refused to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Oh, the legislation that allowed millions of people to obtain health insurance and made pre-existing conditions an anachronistic term? The one the GOP tried some fifty times to repeal, but with no viable alternative?
She opposed placing limits on abortions? Each of us has a personal stance on that issue and she voted her conscience. That seems legal to me and not something worthy of reproach.
She supported Deb Haaland, a highly qualified nominee (unlike the anti-government cronies installed by Pres. Trump) for Interior secretary. Oh, the horror! Do they forget Lisa also single handedly opened ANWR for oil exploration with an amendment to another bill in 2017? Sen. Sullivan also voted to confirm Haaland, (perhaps his wife laid down the law on that one) but where is his comeuppance?
And, most important, she voted to impeach former President Trump! Any legislator who withstood the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 or who watched the prosecution’s televised case for impeachment and would not vote for impeachment is either deaf, dumb and blind, or complicit in that insurrection.
I don’t agree with everything Sen. Murkowski says or does. But I am comfortable knowing she did not made her decisions in blind allegiance to a party that has no stated policies of its own, other than putting road blocks in the way of anything the other party wants to do, and to retain what power they have at any cost.
Thanks, Lisa, for thinking for yourself.