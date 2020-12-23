To the editor: The other day my wife and I were driving down Kellum Street and both of us were feeling kind of down. As we came to the intersection where Arctic Bowl is, we saw the funniest thing and we both broke up laughing. It was Santa in an airplane. I would just like to say thank you to the people of that residence for cheering us up.
Flying Santa brings cheer
