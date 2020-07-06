Letter to the editor

Flying rocks

To the editor: It may seem petty to some, but having to replace windshields in our three vehicles in just the last month is a bit too much. We need to have the local law enforcement and the Alaska State Troopers begin enforcing the Alaska Statutes:

Title 28. Motor Vehicles

Chapter 35. Offenses and Accidents

Article 3. Miscellaneous Offenses

Sec. 28.35.253. Anti-spray devices required.

Universal Citation: AK Stat § 28.35.253 (2017)

“A person may not drive a motor vehicle on a highway unless the vehicle is equipped with fenders, mud flaps, or other anti-spray devices adequate to prevent the vehicle from being a hazard to other users of the highway.”

Recently I had a lifted, big tired pickup truck go by me and toss a boulder out of its all-terrain tires. Tires sticking well out of the body, oversized, no mud flaps or fender flares. If that boulder had come through, my son and I could have had a very serious problem on our hands. Why are these people not being ticketed? This is a very serious problem in our city.

 

