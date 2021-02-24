You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Flighty magpies

To the editor: Warning faithful Trump defenders. Apparently, facts have proven to degrade your words and expose the disinformation spiels, thus further destabilizing and irritating the remaining remnants of your mental health. “Faith means not wanting to know the truth.” — Nietzsche.

The perverse Republican party has won the popular vote once in the last eight presidential elections. Trump lost by almost 3 million votes in 2016. 2020? Over 7 million. The loser never achieved a 50% approval rating. History will record Trump as being the most secretive, incompetent president since Hoover. Jimmy Carter? He reached 53% approval status.

Some people actually believe neither Trump impeachment trial was warranted. Of course, Republicans allowed no witnesses or relevant documentation for the first trial. I watched the entire Putin-style kangaroo court. Not one Republican senator defended Trump’s “honor.”

Of course, only a few Republicans were patriotic enough to demand the second impeachment trial. Why? Sadly, videos prove many congressional Republicans complicit in promoting, not challenging, Trump’s big lie of a rigged election. Trump lawyers lost 60 of 61 lawsuits. Dismissed, found to be unjustified, absurd.

Honorable Sen. Murkowski is to be commended for demanding accountability and justice for participants and yes, congressional Republican enablers of the failed insurrection. I thank her for “tuning out” Trump backers behaving like well meaning, wrongheaded, noisy, flighty magpies.

Can Sen. “Crickets” Sullivan muster enough courage to tell his Trump constituents, “You are wrong. Videos clearly show proof of Trump’s guilt.” Or will he continue to not make waves? Obviously. The man seems to be mesmerized and frightened of offending the Republican’s offensive, intolerant Trump tribe.

