Fletcher? Not now.

To the editor: I’m afraid I’m the sort of GVEA voter Savannah Fletcher admonishes in her recent letter (News-Miner, May 23). She says she shares the same progressive values as Tom DeLong, the District 2 incumbent in her race, but laments that progressives don’t offer her their vote: “Perhaps in three years, or in a different race — just not this race, not now.”
“These are the same people who say they want to see a woman on the GVEA board … This is the chance to walk the talk.”
But a cursory review of her district’s history would have revealed that it’s not so simple. When Tom DeLong first ran for the GVEA board 15 years ago, that body absolutely was an “old boys’ club.” And Tom, a ponytailed progressive, absolutely was a rock in their shoe.
But he put in the hours, did his homework, and argued on the basis of facts. Year after year, he nudged the Old Guard toward a more forward-thinking approach to energy efficiency, conservation, renewables, smart meters, transparency, etc.
Tom took courses and reached the National Rural Electrical Cooperative Association’s highest ranking of educational achievement. His leadership talents emerged and were recognized statewide. Today he is director and board chair of both GVEA and the consortium of Railbelt utilities, ARCTEC.
Comes now Savannah Fletcher, and against all this she seems to argue, “But I’m a woman, and young.” I think diversity is good, but it’s not sufficient.
Savannah lays a claim on progressive support but hasn’t yet earned it in the way Tom has done. Or for that matter in the way Alison Carter has done in the District 3 race. No extemporaneous newbie, Alison started years ago studying electric utility issues, joining the Member Advisory Committee and serving as its chair. She too has a law degree, but she’s also a CPA with decades of experience in the Fairbanks business world. Alison can add diversity too, and she can do it without rashly knocking out the most-seasoned progressive on the board.
I hope Savannah Fletcher sticks around, because I too would like to support her. Just not this race, not now.