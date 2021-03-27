You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Fix the GOP

To the editor: Republicans say that they are for law and order. Do their actions match their rhetoric? They castigated Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to impeach a president who very obviously broke laws and violated his duty to protect Americans. Is this supporting law and order?

Republicans say they are for fiscal responsibility. Do their actions match their rhetoric? Whenever Democrats are in power the Republicans undermine Democratic efforts to build infrastructure, help the poor and in general try to prevent the Democrats from having any success that might influence votes. When Republicans are in power do they do those helpful, useful projects to improve the lots of American lives? No, past experience shows them giving tax breaks to the rich, getting into wars and in general acting like a spoiled brat playing with toys, knowing that if it breaks someone else will come along and fix it.

Well, maybe it is time to fix the Republican party. Time to throw out those who follow the Fox News propaganda and elect those who actually value truth over lies — who value constructive action over false promises.

