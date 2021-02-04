Fighting for freedom

To the editor: The most patriot Americans are the Native Americans themselves and Navajo code talkers, who were even more patriotic than is told. Because at the time of their military service, they did not have the right to vote.
Another famous soldier who did not have the right to vote during World War II was Marine Cpl. Ira Hayes, a Pima Indian from Arizona, who helped raise the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima. In WWII the Alaska Territorial Guards’ Native American soldiers defended vast Alaska from imminent foreign invasion, and they prevailed because of homeland and survival knowledge.
Many other Native Americans also served and died during the campaigns America has entered, including the great Indian wars of the 1800s over land and water rights. Our tribal sovereignty extends to thousands of years. Freedom is not free, and it is priceless. May God bless America.