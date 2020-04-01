Feeling overwhelmed

To the editor: I would like to respond to the letter by Sharon Baring in the Monday News-Miner. While we are all happy to hear the medics in Fairbanks are not overwhelmed, there are many folks here that are. Overwhelmed by losing their jobs. Overwhelmed by their business going bankrupt. The whole reason so many are not overwhelmed is because all the hurt and pain is born by those in the private sector and not in any medical field. Likely, though, the number “overwhelmed” will increase when tax revenue is drastically reduced from all those currently bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 response.
I would like to know if all those currently not overwhelmed will be coming together to help, financially, those who are and will remain so for a long time. Sure, there is a federal response to the economic harshness. Will it be enough? I doubt it.