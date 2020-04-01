Letter to the Editor

Feeling overwhelmed

To the editor: I would like to respond to the letter by Sharon Baring in the Monday News-Miner. While we are all happy to hear the medics in Fairbanks are not overwhelmed, there are many folks here that are. Overwhelmed by losing their jobs. Overwhelmed by their business going bankrupt. The whole reason so many are not overwhelmed is because all the hurt and pain is born by those in the private sector and not in any medical field. Likely, though, the number “overwhelmed” will increase when tax revenue is drastically reduced from all those currently bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 response.

I would like to know if all those currently not overwhelmed will be coming together to help, financially, those who are and will remain so for a long time. Sure, there is a federal response to the economic harshness. Will it be enough? I doubt it.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.