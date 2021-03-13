Feed your inner bear

To the editor: I’m entering my 40s. A man I met once named Brian explained in a documentary on Athabascan cancer rates, “Our immune system is like a grizzly bear inside of us that protects us from all diseases and sickness and roots them out. God, in his brilliance, gave it to us.”
However, Brian said, as we get old, our grizzly bears get old and he can’t protect us like he used to. This means we have to do things to help our bear out — eat Native food, healthy food, vegetables, less sweet and deep-fried foods, get more exercise and physical activity, be happy and strop stressing, and spend more time with family.
The best cure for cancer is a healthy life.