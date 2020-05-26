Letter to the Editor

Farmers Market protections

To the editor:  I am responding to the mean-spirited, sarcastic letter of May 23 criticizing the safety measures the Tanana Valley Farmers Market on College Road has been forced to institute while SARS-CoV-2 poses a threat.

The fence and entrance/exit gates were installed to limit customer numbers at any one time and avoid large dense gatherings. Vendors and customers alike are also expected to wear a face covering. These measures are necessary to protect both vendors and customers. Some vendors make most of their entire yearly income at the market; they cannot afford to stay home if they are worried about getting sick. Apparently, the letter writer does not grasp the possibility that some vendors and customers might be elderly; some might be at greater risk because of underlying conditions; some might be terrified of getting sick because they have no health insurance. Limiting numbers and requiring face masks are what the market can do to keep things as safe as possible.

The market is doing its collective best to keep people safe. Do you think it is fun for vendors to wear a face covering all day or to know that some of their customers might be angry about these safety measures? If you do, think again. If the market is to be open at all this summer, it must institute some safety rules while the virus remains a threat.

The fence is on the south side of the market because the parking lot is on the south side of the market.

The market paid for its own fence from its savings, and nobody has jacked up prices to cover the cost. The market doesn’t control prices, anyway; individual vendors set their own individual prices.

I am not a market vendor. I am at high risk from the virus, and I appreciate very much the safety measures that the market and other concerns have put into place. If you feel free to ignore restrictions and walk around without a face covering, it is my life you are endangering. I wonder why anyone would claim to have that right?

Candace O’Connor

Fairbanks

