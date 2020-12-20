Fairbanks needs to look at its priorities

To the editor: It’s been said when you see someone drowning make sure you know how to swim before you jump in and try and save them.
I’m not saying the city of Fairbanks is drowning, but we are scooting closer and closer to the deep end and in some ways we’re already there. The City Council has been told over and over in the last few weeks, that the majority of officers out on the street have less than two years of experience, and they need training. But COVID has hurt the city’s budget enough that we can’t afford doing right by our new officers.
It’s even in our city’s mission statement to have a “safe” city. With COVID we know recovery will be slow in 2021. This could give us a chance for us to move a little portion of money that might be used better in police training instead of promoting travel to our great town.
We need to change the way we think about how we spend our money, and what takes priority.