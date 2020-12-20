You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Fairbanks needs to look at its priorities

To the editor: It’s been said when you see someone drowning make sure you know how to swim before you jump in and try and save them.

I’m not saying the city of Fairbanks is drowning, but we are scooting closer and closer to the deep end and in some ways we’re already there. The City Council has been told over and over in the last few weeks, that the majority of officers out on the street have less than two years of experience, and they need training. But COVID has hurt the city’s budget enough that we can’t afford doing right by our new officers.

It’s even in our city’s mission statement to have a “safe” city. With COVID we know recovery will be slow in 2021. This could give us a chance for us to move a little portion of money that might be used better in police training instead of promoting travel to our great town.

We need to change the way we think about how we spend our money, and what takes priority.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.