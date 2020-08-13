You have permission to edit this article.
Letters to the editor

Fairbanks needs Thompson

To the editor: I am happy to support Steve Thompson in his bid to serve another term as the state House representative for District 2. As head of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp., I’ve worked with Steve to promote economic development in Fairbanks since he was the mayor and have always known him as a leader who’s willing to roll up his sleeves and do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Throughout the years, Steve has demonstrated a strong moral character and a relentless work ethic. He’s professional, well prepared and well informed on the issues and challenges we face as a community and state. His ability to work with others and his knowledge of our state government make him an exceptional leader. He works with the Interior delegation team to make our community and Alaska better and is a solid member of our team.

From the work he did to ensure that Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base stayed open through the Base Realignment and Closure process, to his ongoing efforts to address Fairbanks’ high cost of energy, Steve has always fought for Interior Alaska. As we face ongoing economic uncertainty over the coming months and years, it is critical that we elect leaders with the knowledge and experience to build a foundation for a brighter tomorrow. Steve Thompson has the knowledge and experience that we need, and I encourage my fellow community members to vote Steve Thompson on Aug. 18.

 

