Fairbanks needs Thompson

To the editor: Some people just don’t know when to stop. And when it comes to Steve Thompson, I’m glad to say, “Here’s one of ‘em.” Steve has had the opportunity and motivation in his life to just say, “Well, I’m done, time to enjoy life,” but his character won’t let him do any such thing, and I for one am grateful.
For years, Steve owned and operated Fairbanks’ only auto parts store (remember M&O?). He sold his business and could have taken the bounty and put his feet up in the sun somewhere, but his character showed through. He didn’t and took the bold step to become, by all accounts, a very successful two-term mayor of Fairbanks.
And when personal tragedy struck his family, he again had the choice to just stop or to persevere. He chose to pick himself up by the bootstraps and move on. Today his decision has been rewarded by a young family, Max, age 9, and a wonderful spouse, Kathy, known by few but admired by many.
When he termed out as mayor, he once again was provided the chance to sit back, turn on cruise control, and finally be a full-time dad (and all the band concerts, plays, and parent/teacher conferences that entails). But again he was driven by his character and the need to continue to serve his hometown. So today, with the full support of Kathy and Max, he’s asking the voters of District 2 to return him to Juneau for his sixth term in the House of Representatives.
Make no mistake, there are legislators in Juneau who are characters and then there are legislators in Juneau with character. Steve Thompson has chosen to be one of the latter, where he’s found it less crowded, and I respectfully suggest Steve has earned the privilege to continue to serve. He’s there for only three reasons: his family, his city and us.