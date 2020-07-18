Letter to the editor

Fairbanks needs Adam Wool

To the editor: There are politicians who scheme, and there are ones you can trust. Adam Wool is a straight-shooting legislator, and one of the people I truly enjoyed working with before I retired from the Legislature in 2019. He’s honest, hardworking, and been a champion for what matters. A Democrat with strong values, Adam has always been able to listen and work well with others and across party lines. He’s stood up for all of us and has been an especially strong voice for Fairbanks.

Adam knows the university matters to our future and to the Fairbanks community and economy. He’s worked hard to educate and battle legislators who’ve been hostile to it.

While we faced Senate Republican Majority proposals from 2015-18 for crippling university degree eliminations and professor and staff cuts, Adam took the lead and did the work to help reduce those Senate cuts. In 2018 (fiscal year 2019) Adam, as part of a bipartisan House Majority Coalition, took the lead in passing a needed university funding increase.

Since the election of Governor Dunleavy, Adam has voted to protect the university. Governor Dunleavy’s vetoes have harmed the university, and too many legislators have stood with the governor to prevent veto overrides. We need legislators like Adam to stand up to folks like that.

In 2017, Adam voted for a plan to end our annual budget crises and helped it pass the House. Sadly, the Senate blocked it, and we still live with a budget crisis Adam voted to solve.

Adam’s been a leader in convincing legislators that Fairbanks energy costs are way too high. He’s led on moving the Interior Gas Project forward. He’s passed legislation to reduce energy costs and to reduce our carbon footprint through smart energy efficiency policy.

In a district with a majority of Republican and independent voters, he’s been respectful and shown he can work across party lines to bring people together. Adam brings people together in a world where too many politicians try to divide us.

We’d be in much better shape if we had more legislators like Adam.

 

