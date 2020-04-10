Letter to the Editor

Fairbanks, get counted

To the editor: Today’s U.S. census participation map shows that nationwide about 46% of Americans have participated in this year’s census. The figures for Alaska are a mere 30%. The Fairbanks North Star Borough rate is 29.15%, while Anchorage checks in at 44.2% and Juneau at 45.1%.

The League of Women Voters is promoting participation in the census because it is the basis for both redistricting at the state level in 2021 and federal funding for the next 10 years. Here is a civic activity that you can join as we all shelter in place:

1. Be counted yourself by going to my2020census.gov.

2. Spread the word by email to your friends and neighbors and urge them to participate. (No code number is required.)

Take 10 minutes or less to make 10 years of impact. Help make sure that our borough is properly represented while we all stay safe.

 

