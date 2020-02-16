Letter to the Editor

Fairbanks generosity

To the editor: I am writing to thank Fairbanks area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. The generosity of Fairbanks and the Interior enabled us to collect 4,047 shoebox gifts (not including online boxes) for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. U.S. and international efforts, including Germany, Australia, Canada, U.K., and other sending countries resulted in shoebox gifts for another 10.5 million children around the world.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Fairbanks volunteers brought smiles to the faces of children around the world affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

This past season a total of 8,950,144 shoeboxes were collected in the U.S. My personal shoeboxes were sent to Mexico, South Africa and Ghana this year.

It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations are closed until November 2020, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a personalized shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Participants can also challenge others to pack boxes online with them or use a shoebox gift card to share the opportunity with friends and family. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling me at 907-488-0619

Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project and to the many who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

