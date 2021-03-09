You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Factual truth is critical

To the editor: Philosophers dating back to Plato and Aristotle of Greece emphasized the criticality of truth in the survival of societies, governments and civilizations.

Their form of deductive reasoning was an early precursor to the scientific method, developed in the 17th century. To reach a conclusion, this method includes systematic observation, measurement, experiment; and the formulation, testing and modification of hypotheses. Repetition of the results is an important part of the process, along with a review by peers in an associated field of study.

What passes for truth among Donald Trump and his followers, who in an historical context are not really Republicans, is as far from empirical truth as Mars is from the Earth. They do not rigorously test their theories and alleged “facts.” It’s not as if they all lack critical thinking skills. They simply choose to perpetuate lies to maintain power as part of their jaded world view.

We would not have life-saving COVID-19 treatments and vaccines if our scientists weren’t able practitioners of the scientific method. Not all of us are scientists and versed in the protocols of empiricism. But when debating important issues, we should all try to employ critical thinking. Without agreement on what constitutes factual information by politicians and our nation’s citizens, societal order and democracy don’t stand a chance. Great minds more than 2,000 years ago fortuitously conveyed this truth, and it is the truth.

