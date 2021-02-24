You have permission to edit this article.
Fact checking Biden's plan

To the editor: I have taken offensive to the Feb. 21, 2021, editorial of Biden taking aim at the Second Amendment. I read through your statements and decided that you must be a rightwing conservative follower. Of course, that is your choice. I do not think, however, that the editor of our local newspaper should be making statements that are half truths and aimed to incite local residents about an issue that is very much a part of their lives. That would be the right to bear arms.

I just read President Joe Biden’s plan for gun control on his website. He is really not interested in taking down the Second Amendment. He does have a plan. Some of it he will achieve, and some he will not. The main weapons that our president would like to have regulated are machine guns, silencers and short-barreled rifles. He is also offering a buyback plan for assault and high capacity magazine weapons. The plan states he would like to offer to buy these weapons back or you can keep them as long as you register them under the National Firearms Act. This plan has many sections that I personally found agreeable. Included in these plans are closing loophole regulations, things like restoring the records of almost 500,000 fugitives from justice that were prohibited from purchasing firearms but the Trump administration deleted from the background check system.

Please refrain from misinformation about the Biden administration. Your entire article was written to incite Alaskans that their guns will be taken away by the Biden administration as well as their constitutional rights. It is untrue. What is true is that Joe Biden has a plan to end the gun violence epidemic. I encourage everyone to read this plan and see for yourself. In fact, if we have more of these types of editorials, I would encourage you to check those facts too.

