Letter to the Editor

Extreme partisanship

To the editor: There is so much animosity in our political parties concerning the impeachment that the real threat is no longer what the president did or did not do. Rather, it is the lasting effects of the highly charged emotional vitriol infecting the institutions of the House and the Senate affecting due process.

Whether you dislike the president or like him, whether you believe he has broken the law or not, the bigger threat to this nation now is the loss of due process. Civil rights apply to all, from the least to the greatest. While justice delayed is justice denied, what about the danger of rushing to judgment?

Can you imagine being the accused and facing a legal system where the rules for evidence are skewed in favor of the prosecution? Or how about a court that renders judgment based solely on emotions and mob rule? How confident would you be in facing a system that allowed the prosecution to bully, intimidate and harass anyone who disagreed with the prosecution’s desires to convict you at any cost?

This is the real threat to all of us. We should not, cannot, and must not give in to such unreasonable pressure to “get” any American at any cost. From the president down to the most disenfranchised members of our nation, we have rules that must be followed to ensure both liberty and justice for all. When we reject these, we do so at great peril to our republic.

