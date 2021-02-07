Exacting accountability

To the editor: I’m very apprehensive about the kind of country that will be left to my grandchildren.
I know I had thought to leave them a better place than I have enjoyed. It doesn’t look like this will happen. I don’t even know if democracy and the Constitution will be around when they reach adulthood.
We had the horrendous insurrection on Jan. 6. This was actively incited by the then-president in a last-ditch attempt to maintain power. We have Republicans in Congress wanting us to just move on beyond this. What actions would be considered to be adequate reasons to vote to convict the one who incited this if insurrection is not enough? The overt hypocrisy, after years of bellowing and investigating emails and Benghazi, which were both high on the list of actions which offended Republicans. Yet insurrection by a sitting president is something to move past?
If accountability is not exacted, then Jan. 6 will be repeated. This will have been a practice exercise. And my grandchildren will live in a very different country.
Charlotte Cannon
Fairbanks