Letter to the Editor

To the editor: Evidently, more concerned about loss of face and possibly their jobs than stopping a pandemic, the Wuhan, China, and later top communist party officials discounted and covered up evidence of what was soon called the Wuhan Flu, later influencing the World Health Organization to change the name to COVID-19.

The USA had the world’s best pandemic fighting organization in its Centers for Disease Control, proven to be able to stop epidemics at their source as they did with Ebola. Evidently the Chinese Communist Party did not want their help, covered up signs of pandemic until it was too late and let the pandemic spread worldwide.

Evidently, testing, tracing and quarantining works to limit the spread of the pandemic as shown by New Zealand, Greece and other nations.

Evidently, more concerned about the impact of measures necessary for fighting the pandemic on his popularity than with the lives to be saved, Trump not only did not implement those measures, he actively and strenuously undercut the CDC in its fight against the pandemic.

Certain media following Trump’s lead and that of a certain foreign owned media giant greatly assisted the spread of the pandemic by amplifying Trump’s misinformation and lies. Trump and those irresponsible media have responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, as well as who knows how many dead from those that followed their lead around the world.

Evidently, there are those still foolish enough to still be following the lead of those with that tragic track record.

These sources still discount evidence of the greater threat of climate change and also mislead on numerous other problems. Isn’t it about time to find other, better sources of information such as this newspaper?

