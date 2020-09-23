To the editor: I rarely get involved in politics, but I want to take a moment to support Evan Eads, who is running for state Senate in District B. Evan has been a lifelong friend and had a lasting impact on my business education and success. He gave me my initial management training, which started my ongoing career in finance and operations.
Like many in the tourism industry, Evan’s business has been dramatically affected by COVID this year. During times of hardship, it can be tempting to become insular and look inward. But because of his wise decision-making and humble lifestyle, Evan was able to take the hit and look outward to see how he could help others. During this time, he and his family have supported other businesses in less-fortunate positions — some of whom are competitors in the same industry. Additionally, he has taken the opportunity to give back to this state by pursuing a state Senate seat in the Fairbanks and North Pole district.
Evan is passionate about Alaska and about the issues that threaten the well-being of our state. Having worked closely with him, I trust his decision-making and willingness to collaborate. The principles he lives by are not just words, they are actions and behaviors integrated into his daily practice.
He is a person I would trust to make decisions for our state, and that’s far more than I can say about most people in politics. From what I can tell, Alaska is in serious trouble and the last thing we need are leaders with ideologies and no proven real-world skills. Here is a question I like to ask myself: Whom do you want to go into business with or to represent your interests? Someone who needs your money or someone who has a vision and a plan? As for me, I trust Evan. Vote Evan Eads for state Senate in District B.