Equitable education

To the editor: The closure of our school buildings throughout the country due to the pandemic will dramatically affect students and expand the inequity of those who don’t have access to a stable Wi-Fi signal for e-learning. Even if school districts are able to supply families with computers, there isn’t equal access to the internet. I believe most families already have the technology that could be used to fill this void, and that is television, radio and telephones. There have been successful educational programs, such as Sesame Street, to educate preschoolers, and many language learners have used TV with closed captions to learn to speak and write English. We already have an excellent national public broadcast system over radio and television that could be used to deliver a variety of quality curriculum to all families. For example, KUAC already broadcasts a multitude of science and social studies programs that could be incorporated into multi-age lessons. Local stations could work with the school district to produce broadcasts.
Radio is also a valuable tool to deliver information and teach listening skills. Students could listen to audio books, answer comprehension questions and participate in interactive discussions with a teacher and other students during a call-in portion of the lesson. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner could also be a part of the delivery of education by publishing the schedule of classes and other information printed in the weekly guide, Latitude 65. Parents could photograph and submit their student’s handwritten work to their student’s teacher over their phone or drop it off at designated sites. Advertisers and supporters have always bankrolled our TV and radio stations, so buying time during programs that support the education of our children should be an easy sell. There is no reason TV and radio can’t be used as educational tools. It’s our students who have the least who have the most to lose. All of our students deserve equitable access to their education, and the internet is not the only technology we have to deliver this.