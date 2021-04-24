Equality vs. equity

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: Most people have a sincere desire to have a fair and equal America. Our teachers and schools have worked continuously to improve their methods and create successful learning outcomes for the students. Nothing is perfect, but please educate yourselves before you support changes that may have a different outcome than you think.

Here are two definitions to think about: “Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.”

However, many schools that adopted this have begun doing things like eliminating programs for students who are more advanced, thus, holding back students who are ready for more. There are students who are smarter and faster than most of us. They do not all come from privileged backgrounds ... give them a chance to succeed — they shouldn’t be punished.

