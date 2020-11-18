You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Equal Rights Amendment

To the editor: Alaska’s Sen. Lisa Murkowski likes to remind us that Alaska only waited a month past congressional approval of the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972 – it passed Congress in March 1972 and Alaska ratified it in April of 1972. In fact, Senator Murkowski supports the notion of such an amendment to the Constitution and has co-sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 6, a bill to finalize the amendment. The ERA would be a powerful new tool to fight systemic sex inequality and address issues such as gender-based violence, pregnancy discrimination, pay inequity and so much more.

SJR 6 will remove the time limit set in 1972. In January 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA. With that ratification, the ERA satisfied all the requirements set forth in the Constitution. The final step is to remove the time limit, which Congress has the power to do.

After passing the House, the bill is now in the Senate, which has yet to bring the bill up for a vote. Imagine, this vote in the Senate could finally enshrine in the U. S. Constitution equal rights for all regardless of sex.

Senator Murkowski has worked in a bipartisan fashion to see that SJR 6 has both Democratic and Republican support, but it is still not scheduled for a vote in the Senate. Bringing this resolution to the floor for passage would move this country one step closer to seeing equality become reality. Alaska has an important role to play in securing that equality, thanks to Senator Murkowski.

Judy Andree, President

League of Women Voters of Alaska

Juneau

