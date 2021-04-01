You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Enough With Bill O'Reilly

  • Comments

To the editor: I read the opinion piece by serial sexual harasser, Bill O’Reilly, in the March 26 FDNM. It reminded me of the Letter to the Editor placed with the FDNM on Jan. 17 titled “A Full & Complete Explanation On Kevin Clarkson.” That letter was requesting that Gov. Dunleavy explain why he and his chief of staff broke the law by allowing our ex-state AG, a sexual harasser, remain in his position for so long. I think this FDNM opinion piece answers why they’ll never see that explanation from Dunleavy. Is it because the FDNM and Gov. Dunleavy have not accepted that sexual harassers have done anything wrong?

Bill O’Reilly’s opinion piece spoke about how racist it is in one North Carolina school district because “some” schools are forming “equity teams” after some teachers attended a “racially provocative conference” over a year ago. Really? O’Reilly and all of the fringe conservative media are abuzz with this story from the ultra-conservative think-tank the Manhattan Institute. O’Reilly tried to frame it as 9 year olds becoming racist in school. We should all be skeptical of this story now that kids are returning to school and ask why conservative extremists, like O’Reilly, are making it appear that children are going to be radicalized into racists? When I went to elementary school in North Carolina, I attended an all-white school, which was in walking distance from my home. My neighbor’s children were bused to the Black kids’ school in the Black area of town. That was the Jim Crow South, and this only changed through the heroism of many and federal intervention. Bill O’Reilly and other fringe elements are trying to create a backlash by inciting fear.

We need to work against returning to Jim Crow and speak out against hate. The FDNM continues to pay homage to a misogynist, serial sexual harasser, extremist. O’Reilly’s opinion piece is more appropriate for Parler, 4Chan or The Daily Stormer, not our local newspaper. Please find conservative voices that more accurately reflect our community values. We Fairbanksans deserve that.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.