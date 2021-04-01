Enough With Bill O'Reilly

To the editor: I read the opinion piece by serial sexual harasser, Bill O’Reilly, in the March 26 FDNM. It reminded me of the Letter to the Editor placed with the FDNM on Jan. 17 titled “A Full & Complete Explanation On Kevin Clarkson.” That letter was requesting that Gov. Dunleavy explain why he and his chief of staff broke the law by allowing our ex-state AG, a sexual harasser, remain in his position for so long. I think this FDNM opinion piece answers why they’ll never see that explanation from Dunleavy. Is it because the FDNM and Gov. Dunleavy have not accepted that sexual harassers have done anything wrong?
Bill O’Reilly’s opinion piece spoke about how racist it is in one North Carolina school district because “some” schools are forming “equity teams” after some teachers attended a “racially provocative conference” over a year ago. Really? O’Reilly and all of the fringe conservative media are abuzz with this story from the ultra-conservative think-tank the Manhattan Institute. O’Reilly tried to frame it as 9 year olds becoming racist in school. We should all be skeptical of this story now that kids are returning to school and ask why conservative extremists, like O’Reilly, are making it appear that children are going to be radicalized into racists? When I went to elementary school in North Carolina, I attended an all-white school, which was in walking distance from my home. My neighbor’s children were bused to the Black kids’ school in the Black area of town. That was the Jim Crow South, and this only changed through the heroism of many and federal intervention. Bill O’Reilly and other fringe elements are trying to create a backlash by inciting fear.
We need to work against returning to Jim Crow and speak out against hate. The FDNM continues to pay homage to a misogynist, serial sexual harasser, extremist. O’Reilly’s opinion piece is more appropriate for Parler, 4Chan or The Daily Stormer, not our local newspaper. Please find conservative voices that more accurately reflect our community values. We Fairbanksans deserve that.