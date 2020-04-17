End the lockdown

To the editor: As New York deals with the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, the silver lining is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s leadership. He has notably recently criticized NYC Mayor DeBlasio for closing schools there for the year. Similar closings here in Alaska by Governor Dunleavy sound good but particularly negatively impact the economically disadvantaged.
The reality is that these shutdowns have created a dystopian unreality and a false sense of security. While Trump’s claim that he has authority over governors is balderdash, he is dead-on about the need to open the economy. Alaska is hemorrhaging jobs, to put it mildly.
We can survive this pandemic, but silver bullet approaches letting the federal government do everything while we sit at home are not the answer. There really is no free lunch despite what our governor and congressional Democrats are telling you. At some point we simply have to very carefully open the economy.